Humidity is cranking up and creating some rain and storms at times

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The steamy weather is back, and the higher humidity comes spotty to scattered downpours and storms into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s already more humid, which limits our cooling to around 70 this morning. Clouds are also move through this morning, creating isolated rain and storms.

It is a hot and humid day! We’re topping out around 91 degrees, but it feels like the mid to upper 90s at times. Isolated rain and storms continue to develop at times, with afternoon sunshine at times between scattered clouds. It’s breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph out of the southwest.

Tonight, a batch of rain and some storms moves through our area, at about a 40% coverage. We’ll only drop to around 72 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs are still in the upper 80s Friday but feeling warmer with that humidity. As of now, we’ll have scattered storms in the morning and again in the evening hours, with a mix of sun and clouds and spotty storms during the afternoon.

The on and off rain and storms continue Saturday, at more of a 60% coverage of our area. This leaves us closer to 86 degrees, but feeling hotter.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, Sunday kicks off a few mostly dry days. The typical heat and humidity of summer continue with spotty storms, with more scattered storms again next Wednesday.

