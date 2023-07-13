Karns football gets creative with its fundraising

Karns High School Football uses wrestling to fundraise for its program
Karns High School Football uses wrestling to fundraise for its program
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Instead of selling chocolate, Karns High School is getting a bit more creative when it comes to raising money for its football program.

The Karns Beavers are hosting a wrestling event with hopes of packing out its gym to raise money for the program. Headlining the show is a pair of Karns alumni that once played football for the Beavers.

The Frazier brothers said they’re honored to be invited back to help support a program and a friend in Head Coach Lee Warren.

“Oh, it means the world. Out of the places we’ve wrestled, this is the show I’m looking forward to far and away the most. So it’s going to be a nice family-friendly event, entertaining. Yeah, I couldn’t think of a better place than Karns High School to come do it,” said Barrett Frazier.

The event takes place July 22, beginning at 7:00 p.m. The night ends with a battle royal and is being promoted by Joe Cazana Promotions.

Tickets are limited, $15 ringside and $10 for general admission.

You can purchase the tickets by emailing Coach Warren, at lee.warren@knoxschools.org.

