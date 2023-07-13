Knoxville brewery ranks third in national competition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A brewery in Knoxville is celebrating a third-place national ranking in the U.S. Open Beer Championship. German beer lovers can stop by Shulz Brau Brewing in North Knoxville.

Shulz Brau took home third place by winning two golds for their Barrel Aged Maibock and their historical beer, Grätzer. They also earned a silver for thier roggenbier and two bronzes for their Hefeweizen and Oktoberfest Märzen.

We are so honored & excited at the recent rankings for this year's U.S. Open Beer Championship!🎉🙌 Placing third in the... Posted by Schulz Bräu Brewing Company on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Beer isn’t the only thing Shulz Brau won points for; the brewery also got credit for one of the “best beer gardens in America.”

Nashville’s New Heights Brewery also made the list, ranking a tied fifth with breweries out of Colorado, Missouri and Indiana.

