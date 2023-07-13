Knoxville brewery ranks third in national competition

Beer isn’t the only thing Shulz Brau won points for; the brewery also got credit for one of the “best beer gardens in America.”
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A brewery in Knoxville is celebrating a third-place national ranking in the U.S. Open Beer Championship. German beer lovers can stop by Shulz Brau Brewing in North Knoxville.

Shulz Brau took home third place by winning two golds for their Barrel Aged Maibock and their historical beer, Grätzer. They also earned a silver for thier roggenbier and two bronzes for their Hefeweizen and Oktoberfest Märzen.

Beer isn’t the only thing Shulz Brau won points for; the brewery also got credit for one of the “best beer gardens in America.”

Nashville’s New Heights Brewery also made the list, ranking a tied fifth with breweries out of Colorado, Missouri and Indiana.

Catch Up Quick