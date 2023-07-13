KPD: Most stolen guns reported in Knoxville come from vehicles

Knoxville police reported 131 guns have been reported stolen in Knoxville from Jan. 1 to July 11, 2023.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Knoxville Police Department, 131 guns were reported stolen in Knoxville from Jan. 1 to July 11, 2023. Out of the 131, 77 were stolen from vehicles in that same time span.

Shooting for Women Alliance’s founder, Susan Romanov, shared with WVLT News a safety plan for gun carriers:

Vehicles reflect the owner. Certain things like bumper stickers could make some owners an easy target.

Be careful what’s made visible in a vehicle.

Parking lots are a criminal’s playground; so park where there’s a lot of “natural surveillance”.

Consider parking your car in an area where there’s a lot of traffic:

Park near an entrance and exit routes into a parking lot

Park in a well-lit area that has a direct and easily visible route from whatever building you’re going into

Avoid removing a gun from a holster or purse to hide the firearm when getting out of a car. Instead, owners can keep a firearm locked away in a vehicle console gun safe.

Anyone can report a stolen firearm through a local police department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives here.

