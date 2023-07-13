Learning from disaster | Life-saving alerts now go straight to your phone

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been a year since a scary night that many visiting Sevier County won’t forget.

A major flood in the middle of the night at the Greenbriar Campground.

Emergency leaders said that your cell phone is the number one way to get life-saving messages in the event of an emergency.

It was in the middle of the night when flood waters swept down stream and washed away camp sights and cars at the Greenbriar Campground.

It’s events like this, that emergency workers spent the day inside the emergency operations center to train on response.

“I guess for a couple of reasons. One is to make sure that we’re always ready for any kind of urgency that poses a threat to not only our community, but it’s kind of surrounding communities,” said Tyler Basler.

Since the 2016 wildfires, Sevier County has invested in new technology to send alerts about impending dangers directly to your cell phone.

IPAWS, Code Red, and text alerts all sharing the important information day or night.

“It’s definitely a challenge to reach every single individual but we try to exhaust as many different channels as we can, whether it be social media next door and like I said, these individual applications such as code red, and IPAWS getting those,” said Basler.

The best part about the Code Red system is it travels with you, no matter where you are in the country. You can get emergency alerts, even when you’re on vacation.

