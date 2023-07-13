Many ways to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend with your family!

Friday, July 14th:

Knox County Parks and Recreation’s Sunset Cinema Series is back this Friday! Spiderman - No Way Home is playing at Carter Ball Park at 7 p.m. The best part is, it’s free! The Sunset Cinema Series takes place every other Friday at a different park in Knox County.

Saturday, July 15th:

The 70th annual Karns Community Fair is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s at Karns High School and is Tennessee’s longest-running community fair. There will be games, crafter vendors, food, baked goods, a rib-eating contest, and an antique car show.

Grab the kids and go on a Jurrasic adventure this weekend! Jurassic Empire is coming to the Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center Saturday and Sunday. It’s from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Check out life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed bounce houses, and lots of activities for the kids!

Thomas Rhett is coming to Knoxville on Saturday for his Home Team Tour. His concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at Thompson Boling Arena. Cole Swindell and Nate Smith will also perform. There are verified resale tickets online for as low as $30.

Ijams Nature Center is hosting a fun and magical night! It’s called the Circus Under The Moon. There will be jugglers, fire performances, a marketplace, and much more at this event on Saturday. It’s from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There will be food trucks and drinks. Tickets are $20 for adults, $12 for kids 7 to 12, kids under 6 are free.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.