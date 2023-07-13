Report: Knoxville hits best mark in a decade in new crime data report

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its yearly “Crime In Tennessee” report.

The numbers show an overall drop in violent crime in the state, a trend that continued into Knoxville.

”It’s exciting you know what I mean, especially when you get the numbers back you see the effort that’s been made over the last year, it’s exciting news, it’s a small win,” said executive director of Turn Up Knox Denzel Grant.

Turn Up Knox is a community group that focuses on communicating with people and community members who are tasked with being a part of the change in the community.

From 2021 to 2022 both murder and crimes involving kids dropped.

”Seeing the numbers, seeing your works, seeing a progression made on paper, it’s huge, it’s a huge motivator,” said Grant.

From ‘21-’22 murders dropped by seven and ‘22 was a year no children were involved in murders.

”I hope the community realizes, each community member realizes how much of a role that they have, even if it’s in the household. Even if it isn’t working with an organization or on a large scale or putting it on Front Street that everybody plays a role,” said Grant.

