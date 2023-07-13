Study: This is how much money you need to make to be in the top 1% in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Did you know that in Connecticut, to be considered in the top 1% you need to make nearly $1 million a year?

A new study conducted by Smart Asset found the exact dollar amount you need to make a year in order to be considered in the top 1% of the population.

“The top 1% of families hold over a third of the total wealth in the U.S. – up from 27% in 1989 – according to a Congressional Budget Office report from 2022. The bottom half of all households, meanwhile, control just 2% of the total wealth.”

For the Volunteer State, you’ll need to make just shy of $550,000. Smart Asset says Tennessee came in at No. 29 among states in the U.S. by needing an income of $548,329 to be considered in the top 1%.

“While Northeastern states like Massachusetts and New Jersey have some of the highest income thresholds for the 1%, it takes considerably less income to be considered in the top 1% in many Southern states.

“For example, residents in West Virginia need just $367,000 to reach the top 1% – the least amount of income across our study. Six of the 10 states with the lowest income thresholds are located in the Southeast,” the study said.

Here’s a look at the top 10 and just what it takes to be in the top 1%:

Connecticut - $952K Massachusetts - $903K California - $844K New Jersey - $817K Washington - $804K New York - $776K Colorado - $709K Florida - $694K Illinois - $660K New Hampshire - $659K

Meanwhile, West Virginia took the bottom spot with only needing to make $367,582 a year to be considered in the top 1%.

“To determine the income needed to be in the top 1% of earners in each state, SmartAsset analyzed 2020 data from the IRS for individual tax filers. Figures were adjusted to May 2023 dollars using the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) U.S. city average series for all items, not seasonally adjusted,” Smart Asset said.

