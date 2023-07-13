Study: This is how much money you need to make to be in the top 1% in Tennessee

“Six of the 10 states with the lowest income thresholds are located in the Southeast,” the study said.
FILE: Money
FILE: Money(Mason Fletcher)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Did you know that in Connecticut, to be considered in the top 1% you need to make nearly $1 million a year?

A new study conducted by Smart Asset found the exact dollar amount you need to make a year in order to be considered in the top 1% of the population.

“The top 1% of families hold over a third of the total wealth in the U.S. – up from 27% in 1989 – according to a Congressional Budget Office report from 2022. The bottom half of all households, meanwhile, control just 2% of the total wealth.”

For the Volunteer State, you’ll need to make just shy of $550,000. Smart Asset says Tennessee came in at No. 29 among states in the U.S. by needing an income of $548,329 to be considered in the top 1%.

“While Northeastern states like Massachusetts and New Jersey have some of the highest income thresholds for the 1%, it takes considerably less income to be considered in the top 1% in many Southern states.

“For example, residents in West Virginia need just $367,000 to reach the top 1% – the least amount of income across our study. Six of the 10 states with the lowest income thresholds are located in the Southeast,” the study said.

Here’s a look at the top 10 and just what it takes to be in the top 1%:

  1. Connecticut - $952K
  2. Massachusetts - $903K
  3. California - $844K
  4. New Jersey - $817K
  5. Washington - $804K
  6. New York - $776K
  7. Colorado - $709K
  8. Florida - $694K
  9. Illinois - $660K
  10. New Hampshire - $659K

Meanwhile, West Virginia took the bottom spot with only needing to make $367,582 a year to be considered in the top 1%.

“To determine the income needed to be in the top 1% of earners in each state, SmartAsset analyzed 2020 data from the IRS for individual tax filers. Figures were adjusted to May 2023 dollars using the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) U.S. city average series for all items, not seasonally adjusted,” Smart Asset said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Blake Middleton said the note stated the person had taken the Jeep and said they were on drugs...
Tazewell man says someone stole his Jeep and left a note apologizing for it
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Knoxville police respond to fatal Alcoa Highway crash
Knoxville police respond to deadly Alcoa Highway crash
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the...
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says

Latest News

Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Child hospitalized after ingesting fentanyl
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has the updated timing and coverage in your First Alert...
Storms stay spotty for now, more at times Saturday
Morning update on the I-75 hazmat situation
Catch Up Quick
Ben tracks two decently solid chances of rain in the next two days
Tracking more storms with the humidity heading into the weekend