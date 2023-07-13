Tennessee ranks 38th in low-weight births, study says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee has ranked 38th in low-weight births, according to a study from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

The foundation, which is based out of Maryland and uses state and local data to track the well-being of children in the United States, defined low-weight births as a live birth less than 5.5 pounds.

Tennessee saw the highest number of low-weight births in 10 years in 2021, according to the study, with 7,595 babies being born under-weight. That makes up 9.3% of all the births in the state.

Low birth weight can cause many issues, the foundation said, like developmental problems and disabilities. As far as causes, the foundation identified smoking, poor nutrition, poverty, stress and violence.

The study used state-level estimates for births from 1990 to 2021, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Center for Health Statistics.

