TN lawmaker vows to push for stronger punishment for hate crimes following KKK flyers posted in Columbia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee lawmaker says he will be drafting legislation to increase punishment for hate crimes in the Volunteer State.

State Representative Scott Cepicky said he wants to strengthen the punishment for hate crimes in Tennessee after reports of criminal trespassing and hateful propaganda being posted in Columbia.

Throughout the city, including at three historically Black churches, KKK flyers were posted over the weekend.

The flyers contained a warning to “race traitors, mixed breeds, communists, homosexuals, and all other walks of Godless degeneracy.” Other messages on the flyers included “Heritage Not Hate” and “Fight For What’s Right.”

“I am deeply disturbed by the vile actions of outsiders who have attempted to intimidate and threaten members of our community. This group does not represent Maury County nor the shared values that bring us together,” Cepicky said.

“Racism is a repulsive ideology that we will not tolerate. Next session, I will draft legislation to increase punishment for criminal trespassing as well as hate crimes in Tennessee. I strongly encourage anyone with information about these events to contact the Columbia Police Department.”

