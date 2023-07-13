Tracking more storms with the humidity heading into the weekend

Meteorologist Paige Noel says this weekend isn’t a total washout!
Spotty to scattered storms(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is back and sticking around as we head into the weekend! We are tracking rain and storms at times through the weekend as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A batch of rain moves in overnight with cloudy skies. This allows our temperature to only drop to 72 degrees by Friday morning.

We’re back in the upper 80s Friday but feeling sticky and hotter with that humidity. We’ll have a few scattered rain and storms in the morning but should get a break throughout the day with only spotty pop-ups. More scattered downpours and storms arrive later in the evening to overnight hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

The on-and-off rain and storms continue Saturday, at more of a 60% coverage of our area. This leaves us closer to 86 degrees, but feeling hotter. We’re only tracking a few spotty pop-ups Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. So if you’re looking for a day to get outside this weekend, Sunday looks better than Saturday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the new week starts out mostly dry with only a few pop-ups Monday and Tuesday. Highs are still in the upper 80s with that humidity sticking around. The heat really starts to crank up by the middle of next week.

