What's flowing in East Tenn. | Mill accused of illegal chemical dumping into Pigeon River

In the midst of closing down operations, the Pactiv Evergreen Paper Mill faces allegations of illegal chemical dumping.
After years of dumping pollutants in the river, a mill is shuttering in North Carolina leading to hope of a cleaner river.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pactiv Evergreen Paper Mill shut down for good at the beginning of June and during that time, evidence was sent to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality that the mill was illegally dumping chemicals.

On June 5, the department received a complaint that staff were dumping sodium hydroxide solution and calcium hypochlorite directly into the wastewater treatment system, according to a DEQ report obtained by WVLT News.

The complainant provided photos that showed a hose connecting a chemical tote to a floor drain.

The day after the complaint was made, Pactiv Evergreen officials said they sometimes diluted the sodium hydroxide before disposing of it.

The next day officials with the Division of Water Resources sent Pactiv Evergreen an email and followed up with staff to ensure they knew what was permitted for disposal.

“The direct disposal of raw material or product is not covered under your NPDES permit as it is not a wastewater nor a by-product of an industrial process,” the email stated.

The mill argued that the dumping was within their permit but DWR officials made it clear that dumping the chemicals was prohibited, according to the report.

They were found to be in violation of three rules, making any outlets into the waters of the state, the duty to mitigate, and the duty to comply.

The mill was given 10 days to respond to the state.

The violations qualified as a civil penalty assessment and the mill could pay up to $25,000 a day for each violation if they were not fixed.

