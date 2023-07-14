Body of missing man found on Cherokee Lake

GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The body of a missing man was recovered on Cherokee Lake Friday morning, according to officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

On Wednesday, officers were told a kayak with personal items was found in the Twin Church area of Cherokee Lake.

The body of 36-year-old Jeremie Carpenter was recovered from the lake near his home. He was not wearing a life jacket, according to officials.

“A joint investigation with the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office and the Grainger County Rescue Squad ensued and because the area where the kayak was located is several miles from Mr. Carpenter’s residence, pinpointing a definite search area was difficult,” officials said.

This is the 17th deadly boating incident in Tennessee this year.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.