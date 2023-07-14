‘By any means necessary,’ Mississippi mom determined to adopt 6 siblings

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi mom is expanding her family by taking in six additional children.

A Desoto County home is now full of activity for a Hernando mom who used to be an empty nester three years ago!

“My son was out of the house. My daughter was living on campus at Alcorn State, so it was just me,” said Amanda Perry.

But that all changed after one phone call from CPS.

”They were told that I was of kin to these children and they were about to be placed in state custody,” said Perry.

Not wanting to see the six siblings separated into four different foster homes, in 2020, Perry said she immediately filed for guardianship and opened her heart and home to 12-year-old Travis, 11-year-old Travon, 10-year-old Travell, nine-year-old Tremaine, seven-year-old Terrell, and the only baby girl, four-year-old Tia.

(Left to right) Tremaine, Travon, Terrell, Travell, Tia, and Travis
(Left to right) Tremaine, Travon, Terrell, Travell, Tia, and Travis(Action News 5)

”It makes me tear up... if I have to think about them being separated,” said Perry.

Despite all the love and memories that have already been made, Perry is taking on one more hurdle, the expensive step of finalizing the adoption process.

”The whole total for all of this is going to be about $20,000, but I’m trying to gather all my things that I can do and see what all needs to be done. Like I say, I’m going to try to make it happen by any means necessary,” she said.

Amanda Perry
Amanda Perry(Action News 5)

Perry said she knows it’s going to take a village raising these six kids.

Luckily, her family and the Hernando community already have her back keeping her stocked with helpful household items.

She said all that’s left is finalizing her forever family, the community calls the “Hernando six-pack!”

To support the new family with legal and adoption fees, donate to their GoFundMe here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Blake Middleton said the note stated the person had taken the Jeep and said they were on drugs...
Tazewell man says someone stole his Jeep and left a note apologizing for it
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the...
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says
Knoxville police respond to fatal Alcoa Highway crash
Knoxville police respond to deadly Alcoa Highway crash

Latest News

Webb School of Knoxville hosted a ‘CEO Camp’ for middle school girls this week.
Middle school girls learn how to be business leaders at Knoxville summer camp
Bronco
Electrified Ford Bronco created in East Tennessee before big festival
Middle school girls learn how to be business leaders at Knoxville summer camp
The body of a missing man was found on Cherokee Lake Friday morning, according to officials...
Body of missing man found on Cherokee Lake