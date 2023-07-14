Cheer coach accused of raping underage girl in Franklin

James Henry So, 27, was indicted by a Williamson County grand jury on three counts of rape, among other charges.
James Henry So, 27, was indicted by a Williamson County grand jury on three counts of rape,...
James Henry So, 27, was indicted by a Williamson County grand jury on three counts of rape, among other charges.(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WMSV) – A Franklin cheer coach has been indicted by a Williamson County grand jury on multiple rape and sexual assault charges.

James Henry So, 27, was indicted by a Williamson County grand jury on three counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery, four counts of statutory rape and one count of aggravated rape.

So was indicted on July 13, according to court documents. Franklin Police say all of the charges were against one 17-year-old girl and occurred during a single encounter.

“It happened inside Premier Athletics, on Gothic Court. An investigation was initiated after the incident was reported in March. Results from that investigation, including an exhaustive review of evidence in the case, were presented to a Williamson County Grand Jury, who returned the charges police arrested So for, last night,” FPD said.

Detectives do not believe there are other victims, however, are asking for anyone with information to call (615) 794-2513. So is currently jailed on a $300,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on July 26.

Kim Brubeck, a compliance administrator for Premier Athletics Nashville, released the following statement:

“Premier Athletics Nashville reported this incident to Franklin PD and removed former coach James So immediately upon learning of this matter. Mr. So has not been in any of our facilities since his removal. Premier Athletics Nashville will continue to work with the Franklin Police Department and stands by all survivors.”

The company that represents Premier Athletics Nashville, Sports Compliance Company, sent a letter to Premier Athletics Franklin families, following the incident, giving the following statement:

The Sports Compliance Company Statement
The Sports Compliance Company Statement(The Sports Compliance Company)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead inside Powell Community Splash Pad bathroom, Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office says
Man found dead inside Powell Community Splash Pad bathroom, Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office says
Kyler Hicks is wanted for aggravated assault, domestic assault, reckless endangerment with a...
Man wanted after leading police on 100 mph high-speed chase
Deadly crash shuts down I-75 South in Loudon County
Deadly crash shuts down I-75 South in Loudon County
A multi-vehicle crash on I-75 South closed the road Thursday night, according to officials with...
Officials: I-75 South reopens after crash kills 1 in Campbell Co.
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for suspect Jacob Kennamer they say is armed and...
Jacob Kennamer
Officials: I-75 South reopens after crash kills 1 in Campbell Co.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Scattered batches of storms today
The family is offering a $1,000 reward in exchange for the vehicle.
Birthday surprise turns sour for Sevierville teen looking for stolen gift
Greenback Youth Baseball is competing in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Mississippi...
Undefeated Greenback youth baseball team represents Tenn. in national tournament