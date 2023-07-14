Clay County native looking to be crowned Mullet Champ

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Jack Demmler
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Tristan Bowling, a three-year-old with the coolest hair is looking to be named the mullet champ in the USA Mullet Championship.

What started as a “rat tail that curled” at one-year-old has turned into an attention grabber for the Bowling family.

“Everybody just talks about how cute it is and he just loves his hair,” his mother Kendra Bowling said.

Tristan first learned about the success of his hair after winning money at the Chicken festival in London, Kentucky and the Elk Mountain festival.

Now, the family is thinking bigger, competing with the country’s best mullets in a three round contest.

The 33 most voted will advance to the second round and the Bowling’s are hopeful of Tristan’s chances.

”It’s been a lot of work, trying to get votes and stuff but right now he’s pretty high up there as far as we know,” Kendra said. “If he wins the competition, he gets $5,000 so he’s pretty excited about that, he’s been wanting to go to the beach and that’s what we are going to use it for.”

She said she would like to let the mullet grow but said Tristan plans to cut it off.

Round one of the USA Mullet Championship ends on July 17.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead inside Powell Community Splash Pad bathroom, Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office says
Man found dead inside Powell Community Splash Pad bathroom, Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office says
Kyler Hicks is wanted for aggravated assault, domestic assault, reckless endangerment with a...
Man wanted after leading police on 100 mph high-speed chase
Deadly crash shuts down I-75 South in Loudon County
Deadly crash shuts down I-75 South in Loudon County
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
A multi-vehicle crash on I-75 South closed the road Thursday night, according to officials with...
Officials: I-75 South reopens after crash kills 1 in Campbell Co.

Latest News

Officials: I-75 South reopens after crash kills 1 in Campbell Co.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Scattered batches of storms today
The family is offering a $1,000 reward in exchange for the vehicle.
Birthday surprise turns sour for Sevierville teen looking for stolen gift
Greenback Youth Baseball is competing in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Mississippi...
Undefeated Greenback youth baseball team represents Tenn. in national tournament
A multi-vehicle crash on I-75 South closed the road Thursday night, according to officials with...
Officials: I-75 South reopens after crash kills 1 in Campbell Co.