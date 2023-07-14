Deadly crash shuts down I-75 South in Loudon County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Interstate 75 South in Loudon County was shut down Friday after a deadly crash, officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the crash and is investigating, LCSO said. At this time, there is no estimate on when the interstate, which is shut down at mile marker 75, will reopen.

LCSO officials also said Highway 321, Highway 11, Highway 72, Highway 70 East, Old Highway 95, Sugarlimb Rd, Broadway, Mulberry Street, Hotchkiss Valley Road East and Loudon Ridge Road were congested after the crash.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

