Educating the youth on safe medication use

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Metro Drug Coalition wants to make sure drugs don’t fall into the wrong hands. A survey showed 1 in 6 Knox County students used some sort of drug during the 2022 school year.

That’s why Metro Drug Coalition created two programs for younger students. Positive Action is a program that teaches at-risk youth positive coping skills. It emphasizes that positive thoughts lead to positive actions which is very important for their mental health.

The next program is Generation RX, it teaches students about medication safety.

Many common medications such as heart and diabetes medications and even some vitamins may be deadly for your children. that’s why the Metro Drug Coalition is taking part in educating you and your kids on how to be safe.

“So here in Knox County we have a real need for youth programming, especially when it comes to substance misuse and mental health. It’s such a ripe age for them, their brains are still in development so as long as we can get in there and introduce them to protective factors,” said Sydney Ross, the Youth Initiatives Coordinator for Metro Drug Coalition.

Kids are taught how to read a prescription label, the importance of only taking medication prescribed to you and that medicine can sometimes look like candy.

“It’s a lot easier to stop someone from using drugs before they’ve ever started than it can be in recovery in some cases. The focus of prevention is to get in there before they’re ever exposed to it first-hand. Teach them the safeties, the dangers that are involved with medications safety or drugs and alcohol,” said Ross.

Ross encouraged parents to count medications weekly, lock them up in a safe place and to always talk to your doctor on the dangers of even prescribed medications and how they may impact you.

Metro Drug Coalition planned to continue these programs throughout the school year.

