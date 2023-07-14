Family says Za’khi was ‘their light; investigation into boy’s suspicious death still underway

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family shares their devastation for the loss of their 2-year-old boy who died Tuesday, according to Dunbar Police.

Police have not been able to release much information about the investigation into the boy’s death.

Chief Brian Oxley said police responded to a call just after 6 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Parkway Drive in Dunbar.

Oxley said the boy was found dead inside the home and people were present around the time of his death.

For the last few days, Oxley said police have been working around-the-clock, and he is waiting for approval from the Prosecutor’s Office to be able to release any more information about the investigation.

No arrests have been made so far.

In the meantime, the boy’s grandmother, Terri Hammonds Sigmon, confirmed Za’khi Williams is the boy who died Tuesday.

“Za’khi has been with me since he was born. I just don’t know how we will get through this. He wasn’t just some baby; he was a gift from God to put us back together again and give us some kind of happiness,” Sigmon said in a statement.

A vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Oakwood Apartments in Dunbar.

WSAZ has been invited by the family to attend the vigil honoring Za’khi Williams.

