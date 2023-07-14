High school football 7v7 summer play heating up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Well it’s 7 on 7 season for High School Football and the annual event at Powell continues to grow.

Several teams were on hand on Thursday working on their passing and pass defense skills.

Among the teams on hand, the eight time defending state champion Alcoa Tornadoes.

Second year head coach Brian Nix said drills like this offer his players the best learning experience, “It’s huge because you find out what you’re good at, you find out what your weaknesses are, you find out what your play well. You think they understand things, but what you see out there that should really be two easy adjustments we didn’t make, well that’s a coaching issue. I think it’s a constant case of trying to find situations where you can improve.”

The 7 on 7 Classic continues Friday at Powell with more tournament style play.

