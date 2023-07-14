Home to Knoxville summer youth programs suddenly forced to close, needs community help

The Bottom put out a call to action online and in a matter of minutes the community started stepping up.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday the non-profit, The Bottom, announced it was forced to close due to a flooding issue.

“That time has come that we have to address it,” said Annastasia Williams, bookstore director. “Essentially what was happening, the plumbing was backing up inside and getting overwhelmed.”

While the plumbing is a big problem on its own for the small staff, that is not the only issue at hand. The Bottom is home to a couple of ongoing summer youth programs for dozens of kids in Knoxville.

“Offering the program for free speaks to the access that we can provide students and kids to things like arts and creativity,” said Williams. “For Sew It, Sell It specifically, they learn business skills, entrepreneurial skills. They are legitimately creating their own micro business and then take that and launch it to something even bigger and better.”

The Bottom put out a call to action online and in a matter of minutes the community started stepping up, including The Change Center where the kids will meet for now.

“It’s what we do, invest in young people,” Director of Programs and Outreach at Change Center Quineka Moten said. “We love anything that builds and uplifts our community. People use our space all the time to host events and meetings, so when we heard that Sew It, Sell It needed a temporary home, we gladly welcomed them into our space! We like to sum up our work as careers, community, and collaboration. We believe youth-serving organizations should support one another because collaboration and cooperation greatly enhance our impact. Supporting one another also promotes a sense of unity and shared purpose.”

Williams said they have a company working on the flooding but is asking for community support to cover the $15,000 bill.

