Knox County Schools allows off-site religious classes for high schoolers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Public schools in Knox County now have the option to teach classes surrounding the Bible which will count as course credit.

Released Time Bible Education comes with specific rules that make it clear that these classes involving religion aren’t being taught on school grounds. On top of having to use a separate building off campus, parents will have to sign off before their child takes the voluntary elective class. Knox County Schools will also not be paying for these courses which puts the burden on the students or whoever teaches the classes.

While it’s a new concept in Knox County, Campbell County Schools has been doing it for the last five years with the help of licensed teacher Stephanie Lloyd.

“We’ve offered courses in old testament, new testament, and Christian worldview,” said Lloyd.

Right next to Campbell County High School is where they teach courses surrounding the Bible, and over the last five years have had 272 students gain an elective credit for passing the class.

Those classes in Campbell Co. were fully funded by the people who teach the classes. According to Lloyd, they fundraised around $100,000 every year to pay for salaries and school supplies.

“Because we are funding this program, the community is funding this program. It actually helps the school because it provides an extra elective option when those are not unlimited those resources only have a certain amount of resources and availability,” said Lloyd.

To comply with state law, those classes must also be voluntary and take place during regular school hours and act as any other class for the same amount of time.

“Some of them are not Christian and have a desire to learn and have an academic knowledge of that faith system and be able to talk about it in an educated way,” said Lloyd.

Some on the Knox County Board of Education said there are no concrete plans for which schools in the district could have this resource available, but it’s unlikely this option is ready before the fall semester starts as they are looking ahead for the spring to make this available.

