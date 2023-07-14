Ledlum leaves Tennessee after three moths

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vol forward Chris Ledlum left Tennessee after just three months with the program.

The 6-foot-6, 225 lbs. Ledlum, who transferred to Tennessee during this off season from Harvard, re-entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Ledlum, who again has that strong frame, averaged almost 19 points and 9-rebounds as an All-Ivy League player.

Tennessee also added guards Jordan Gainey and Dalton Knecht through the portal this off-season.

