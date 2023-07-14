Ledlum leaves Tennessee after three moths

Harvard transfer re-enters NCAA Transfer Portal.
The Southeastern Conference released opponents for the Vols upcoming 2021-22 season.
The Southeastern Conference released opponents for the Vols upcoming 2021-22 season.(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vol forward Chris Ledlum left Tennessee after just three months with the program.

The 6-foot-6, 225 lbs. Ledlum, who transferred to Tennessee during this off season from Harvard, re-entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Ledlum, who again has that strong frame, averaged almost 19 points and 9-rebounds as an All-Ivy League player.

Tennessee also added guards Jordan Gainey and Dalton Knecht through the portal this off-season.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Knoxville police respond to fatal Alcoa Highway crash
Knoxville police respond to deadly Alcoa Highway crash
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Mickey Barbely was a communications professor at Walters State Community College for ten years,...
HCSO: Longtime Hamblen County educator killed by husband
Jacob Kennamer
Tennessee Highway Patrol looking for armed and dangerous suspect, THP says

Latest News

7v7 at Powell
High school football 7v7 summer play heating up
Four VFL’s are playing in this year’s women’s World Cup. Photo By Austin Perryman/Tennessee...
Tennessee represented in 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup
Karns High School Football uses wrestling to fundraise for its program
Karns football gets creative with its fundraising
Zach Joyce, Tennessee right handed pitcher
Tennessee’s Zach Joyce selected by Los Angeles Angels in MLB Draft