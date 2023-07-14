Man found dead inside Powell Community Splash Pad bathroom, Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office says

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was found dead inside the men’s bathroom of the Powell Community Splash Pad on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Knox County Parks and Recreation officials called the police because they needed entry to a locked deadbolt in the men’s restroom.

When deputies arrived, they found a dead man inside, KCSO officials said.

KCSO spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said that foul play was not suspected.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified, Glenn said.

