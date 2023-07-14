Man wanted after leading police on 100 mph high-speed chase

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alcoa Police Department is looking for a man after he led police on a high-speed chase throughout Blount County, according to City of Alcoa Public Information Officer Emily Assenmacher.

Dispatch originally received a call on Thursday about a reported domestic assault in the Springbrook community of Alcoa. The suspect was also impaired, armed and driving recklessly in the Alcoa Duck Pond’s parking lot.

An officer arrived on the scene, and Assenmacher said the suspect almost hit the officer head-on. The officer tried to pull him over, but the suspect did not stop.

The chase reached speeds over 100 mph. Starting near Hall Road, the pursuit stopped near I-40 “due to a lack of available units in the area and location proximity from Alcoa,” Assenmacher said.

On Friday, APD police are searching for Kyler Hicks, who now has warrants of aggravated assault, domestic assault, reckless endangerment with a motor vehicle and felony evading.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.