Man wanted after leading police on 100 mph high-speed chase

Kyler Hicks is wanted for aggravated assault, domestic assault, reckless endangerment with a motor vehicle and felony evading.
Kyler Hicks is wanted for aggravated assault, domestic assault, reckless endangerment with a...
Kyler Hicks is wanted for aggravated assault, domestic assault, reckless endangerment with a motor vehicle and felony evading.(Blount County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alcoa Police Department is looking for a man after he led police on a high-speed chase throughout Blount County, according to City of Alcoa Public Information Officer Emily Assenmacher.

Dispatch originally received a call on Thursday about a reported domestic assault in the Springbrook community of Alcoa. The suspect was also impaired, armed and driving recklessly in the Alcoa Duck Pond’s parking lot.

An officer arrived on the scene, and Assenmacher said the suspect almost hit the officer head-on. The officer tried to pull him over, but the suspect did not stop.

The chase reached speeds over 100 mph. Starting near Hall Road, the pursuit stopped near I-40 “due to a lack of available units in the area and location proximity from Alcoa,” Assenmacher said.

On Friday, APD police are searching for Kyler Hicks, who now has warrants of aggravated assault, domestic assault, reckless endangerment with a motor vehicle and felony evading.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Blake Middleton said the note stated the person had taken the Jeep and said they were on drugs...
Tazewell man says someone stole his Jeep and left a note apologizing for it
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Knoxville police respond to fatal Alcoa Highway crash
Knoxville police respond to deadly Alcoa Highway crash
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the...
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says

Latest News

Knoxville Police Department officers were on routine patrol when they saw three boys enter a...
Three juveniles arrested after entering Weigel’s with ski masks on, Knoxville police say
Deadly crash shuts down I-75 South in Loudon County
Deadly crash shuts down I-75 South in Loudon County
Storms stay spotty for now, more at times Saturday
Storms stay spotty for now, more at times Saturday
University of Tennessee fined $8 million for NCAA violations