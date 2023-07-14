New bylaw: TSSAA to fine schools for fan ejections ‘minimum of $250′

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rowdy fans beware, schools in Tennessee could now be fined a minimum of $250 if a fan is ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.

This is just one of the new bylaw changes the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) made this week. While several clarifications were made to existing rules, the TSSAA says two of the changes were related to unsportsmanlike conduct by spectators.

“The Council added language allowing the association to fine a school a minimum of $250 when it has a fan ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct during a contest,” the TSSAA said.

“The new rule also includes the possibility of other non-monetary disciplinary action, including but not limited to probation and/or restrictive probation for the entire athletic program.”

You can find the full list of changes below:

