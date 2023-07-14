Officials: I-75 South reopens after hazmat situation in Campbell Co.

A multi-vehicle crash on I-75 South closed the road Thursday night, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-vehicle crash closed I-75 South Thursday night, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. As of 10:00 a.m. Friday, all lanes were open again.

A tractor-trailer was involved and it was classified as a hazmat situation.

“This crash involved three commercial vehicles,” officials said. “This is expected to be a long-term closure on I-75 South at MM 135 in Campbell County.”

