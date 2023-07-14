Reward being offered after widow’s anniversary gift stolen from South Knox home

KNOX CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - MaryEllen VonGillern lost her husband six years ago. When he died, her hand was graced by a ring that he gifted her after their 10-year wedding anniversary.

”He was an amazing guy and the memories, phew it’s really hard,” said VonGillern.

One month ago VonGillern was heading out to dinner with her daughter when she went to put her jewelry on.

”I was going to put my jewelry on and I went and several of my rings and other earrings and necklaces were gone,” said VonGillern.

Among those rings was a 10-diamond ring with five on both sides, honoring one-quarter of what turned out to be a 40-year marriage.

“It’s just so important to have it, it’s the one thing to have it, my memory of my husband and what he put into it, to have it made for me was amazing,” said VonGillern.

VonGillern said it was taken from inside her home, and reported to the Knox County Sheriffs’ Office.

The sheriff’s office immediately reached out to area pawnshops, recovering all but one piece of jewelry.

”I don’t care a lot about many early things, that is the one most important thing that I have,” said VonGillern.

That one anniversary ring was not recovered, for this widow it’s priceless and she’s pleading for someone to return it.

”I’ve just been feeling sick to my stomach, hurting, feeling hurt that someone would take that ring not to mention everything else, I feel violated, it’s been rough,” said VonGillern.

She lives on a fixed income but is offering a reward for its return, no questions asked.

”I would just give anything to have that ring back,” said VonGillern.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.