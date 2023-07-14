‘Stairway to Heroin’ shut down in Cocke County

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A drug bust resulted in four arrests and the shut down of the “Stairway to Heroin”, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home at 1982 Brisk Way for a drug investigation involving people selling heroin, fentanyl and meth.

Jackie Wilson was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of methamphetamine with intent and three counts of possession of heroin, meth and marijuana. The 44-year-old was being held on a $250,000 bond.

David Shults was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sale and deliver.

Kelly Roberts was arrested on a previous capais warrant, meaning she did not show up for a scheduled court date, drug paraphernalia and sale and delivery of drugs.

Daniel Messer was arrested for violating his probation.

The Newport Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms helped serve the search warrant.

During the search police confiscated the following:

127.3 grams of a crystal rock substance suspected to be methamphetamine,

4.3 grams of suspected heroin

A suspected LSD strip

A gram of suspected Marijuana

A .9MM handgun

Ammunition

$843.00.

“Thanks to the hard work and commitment to fighting this war on drugs that is hurting our families,” officials said. “We will continue to work and shut down these locations.”

