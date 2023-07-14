Storms stay spotty for now, more at times Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is cranked up, making it feel very hot and helping to create isolated storms. Batches of rain and storms will move into our area at times Saturday, but we’ll see improvements to the second half of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered storms clipped far Northeast Tennessee, creating isolated rain and storms throughout our area to start the day. We’re only cooling down to 74 degrees, with all the clouds and high humidity.

We are in the upper 80s today, but it feels more like the mid to upper 90s! We have spotty pop-up rain and storms throughout the day, 20% coverage. It’s a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy day, with a southwesterly breeze 5 to 10 mph.

Rain and storms stay isolated tonight, with a mostly cloudy sky and another stuffy low of 74 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is when we’ll have batches of rain and storms at times late morning through the evening, at more of a 60% coverage of our area. This leaves us closer to 86 degrees, but feeling hotter.

Sunday comes with spotty pop-ups, and a high of 89 degrees that feels a little hotter.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the new week starts out mostly dry with only a few pop-ups Monday and Tuesday. Highs are still in the upper 80s with that humidity sticking around. The heat really starts to crank up by the middle of next week, and we’ll have some scattered storms develop and move through at times.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

