Storms stay spotty for now, more at times Saturday

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has the updated timing and coverage in your First Alert Forecast.
By Heather Haley
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is cranked up, making it feel very hot and helping to create isolated storms. Batches of rain and storms will move into our area at times Saturday, but we’ll see improvements to the second half of the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered storms clipped far Northeast Tennessee, creating isolated rain and storms throughout our area to start the day. We’re only cooling down to 74 degrees, with all the clouds and high humidity.

We are in the upper 80s today, but it feels more like the mid to upper 90s! We have spotty pop-up rain and storms throughout the day, 20% coverage. It’s a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy day, with a southwesterly breeze 5 to 10 mph.

Rain and storms stay isolated tonight, with a mostly cloudy sky and another stuffy low of 74 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is when we’ll have batches of rain and storms at times late morning through the evening, at more of a 60% coverage of our area. This leaves us closer to 86 degrees, but feeling hotter.

Sunday comes with spotty pop-ups, and a high of 89 degrees that feels a little hotter.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the new week starts out mostly dry with only a few pop-ups Monday and Tuesday. Highs are still in the upper 80s with that humidity sticking around. The heat really starts to crank up by the middle of next week, and we’ll have some scattered storms develop and move through at times.

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Blake Middleton said the note stated the person had taken the Jeep and said they were on drugs...
Tazewell man says someone stole his Jeep and left a note apologizing for it
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the...
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says
Knoxville police respond to fatal Alcoa Highway crash
Knoxville police respond to deadly Alcoa Highway crash

Latest News

Ben tracks two decently solid chances of rain in the next two days
Tracking more storms with the humidity heading into the weekend
Tracking more storms with the humidity heading into the weekend
Tracking more storms with the humidity heading into the weekend
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks up and down coverage of our area in storms over a few...
Humidity cranking up, creating some rain and storms at times
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks up and down coverage of our area in storms over a few...
Humidity cranking up, creating some rain and storms at times