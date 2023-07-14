‘Suspicious package’ cleared at Knoxville Social Security Administration building, police say

KPD closed roads around the building while they handle the situation.
‘Suspicious package’ found at Knoxville Social Security Administration building, police say
‘Suspicious package’ found at Knoxville Social Security Administration building, police say(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Suspicious Package Found

Police say a possible 'suspicious package' found at Knoxville Social Security Administration building in West Knoxville. https://tinyurl.com/2p9udtk8

Posted by WVLT on Friday, July 14, 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded after finding a possible “suspicious package” at the Knoxville Social Security Administration building on Cross Park Drive, KPD officials announced Friday.

KPD closed roads around the building while they handle the situation, later saying that the package had been cleared as safe.

Officials said it was several batteries plugged into an outlet at the front of the building.

