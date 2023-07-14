‘Suspicious package’ cleared at Knoxville Social Security Administration building, police say

Suspicious Package Found Police say a possible 'suspicious package' found at Knoxville Social Security Administration building in West Knoxville. https://tinyurl.com/2p9udtk8 Posted by WVLT on Friday, July 14, 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded after finding a possible “suspicious package” at the Knoxville Social Security Administration building on Cross Park Drive, KPD officials announced Friday.

KPD closed roads around the building while they handle the situation, later saying that the package had been cleared as safe.

Officials said it was several batteries plugged into an outlet at the front of the building.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.