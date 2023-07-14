Teen brothers killed in boating accident on Lake Cumberland

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.

Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk says a boat and a jet ski collided Friday afternoon on Lake Cumberland.

We’re told the collision happened just south of the Woodson Bend Boat Dock near Bronston.

Strunk says the victims were 18 and 14 years old brothers from Kenton County who were both on the jet ski.

“My heart breaks, My heart grieves for them, but summertime in our part of the world here, our lives are sometimes filled with grief because of what takes place on the lake,” said Strunk.

Strunk says both boys were wearing life jackets, and he believes alcohol was not a factor in the incident, but the lake itself has its own set of risks.

“The water narrows up south fork. To a point that sometimes it’s not very wide. If you have multiple crafts in that area, it makes the passing lanes somewhat narrower,” Strunk said.

Strunk says from Memorial Day to Labor Day, they can see an excess of 100,000 people in the County. While people come to enjoy the summer activities, he says it’s important to do so safely.

“We live in one of the most beautiful places in the world, especially in Kentucky. We’re blessed, but at the same time, it’s a very dangerous place,” said Strunk.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

As of right now, the collision is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

