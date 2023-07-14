Tennessee represented in 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One current and three former Lady Vols are playing in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Current University of Tennessee forward Kameron Simmonds makes her World Cup debut representing Jamaica with VFL Bunny Shaw. In 2018 Shaw was the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and owns UT’s career records for points per game and goals per game. This is her second World Cup appearance.

Hannah Wilkinson will play for host-country New Zealand in her fourth World Cup appearance. Wilkinson finished her time on Rocky Top as the No. 2 scorer in program history, with 33.

Michelle Alozie will be playing for Nigeria. She played for UT for one year, scoring three goals in her 17 appearances.

Since 1999, the university has had a player in every Women’s World Cup.

“It’s an incredible honor to play in a World Cup, and we wish the best of luck to our current and former players representing their countries later this month,” said Tennessee head coach Joe Kirt. “We are excited to watch each of them compete on the world stage and take pride in the part Tennessee Soccer has played to aid in their development. These four women are a testament to the level of talent coming to Tennessee to win championships here while preparing for what lies ahead.”

The World Cup kicks off July 20.

