‘This is a very safe method’ | Tennessee to get new FDA approved over-the-counter birth control pill

The FDA approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill on Thursday.
The oral contraceptive, Opill, will be available without a doctors’ prescription at drug stores, grocery stores and online.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill in the United States. The oral contraceptive, Opill, will be available without a doctors’ prescription at drug stores, grocery stores and online.

Assistant professor of Clinical Obstetrics and Gynecology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Dr. Elise Boos, said she thinks the new birth control option will help prevent unintended pregnancies.

“If someone is looking for a way to prevent pregnancy, it’s really important we put those things in their hands,” Boos said. “It’s gonna be the most effective birth control method available over-the-counter, far more effective than condoms.”

Director of Nursing at Knox County Health Department, Dena Mashburn, said this Opill is very safe and effective if used properly.

“This method, to be effective, really needs to be taken at the same time every single day. For some people, their lifestyles don’t work that way,” she said.

Mashburn said it is important to keep in mind that birth control is not one size fits all. She said women should always contact their medical provider to figure out which birth control method is best for them.

For women who are worried about money, Mashburn said the health department offers financial support for women who need to consult a doctor regarding birth control. Women can make an appointment by calling the health department at (865) 215-5320.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Knoxville police respond to fatal Alcoa Highway crash
Knoxville police respond to deadly Alcoa Highway crash
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Mickey Barbely was a communications professor at Walters State Community College for ten years,...
HCSO: Longtime Hamblen County educator killed by husband
Jacob Kennamer
Tennessee Highway Patrol looking for armed and dangerous suspect, THP says

Latest News

Woman says ring was stolen from her home.
Reward being offered after widow’s anniversary gift stolen from South Knox home
The Southeastern Conference released opponents for the Vols upcoming 2021-22 season.
Ledlum leaves Tennessee after three moths
The Metro Drug Coalition program at the YWCA Phillis Wheatley Center
Educating the youth on safe medication use
A multi-vehicle crash on I-75 South closed the road Thursday night, according to officials with...
Officials: I-75 South closed for Hazmat situation in Campbell Co.