‘This is a very safe method’ | Tennessee to get new FDA approved over-the-counter birth control pill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill in the United States. The oral contraceptive, Opill, will be available without a doctors’ prescription at drug stores, grocery stores and online.

Assistant professor of Clinical Obstetrics and Gynecology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Dr. Elise Boos, said she thinks the new birth control option will help prevent unintended pregnancies.

“If someone is looking for a way to prevent pregnancy, it’s really important we put those things in their hands,” Boos said. “It’s gonna be the most effective birth control method available over-the-counter, far more effective than condoms.”

Director of Nursing at Knox County Health Department, Dena Mashburn, said this Opill is very safe and effective if used properly.

“This method, to be effective, really needs to be taken at the same time every single day. For some people, their lifestyles don’t work that way,” she said.

Mashburn said it is important to keep in mind that birth control is not one size fits all. She said women should always contact their medical provider to figure out which birth control method is best for them.

For women who are worried about money, Mashburn said the health department offers financial support for women who need to consult a doctor regarding birth control. Women can make an appointment by calling the health department at (865) 215-5320.

