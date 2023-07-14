Three juveniles arrested after entering Weigel’s with ski masks on, Knoxville police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Knoxville Police Department officers arrested three juveniles after they entered the Weigel’s on Chapman Highway with ski masks on.

Officers were on routine patrol when they spotted three males wearing ski masks walk into the Weigel’s. All three were identified as juveniles and were ultimately detained.

Two guns, one of which KPD officials said was stolen, were recovered. The Property Crimes Unit also connected the boys to at least one other vehicle burglary nearby.

Outstanding proactive work by Central District Officers! pic.twitter.com/lEtzAcwQkt — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 14, 2023

