Three juveniles arrested after entering Weigel’s with ski masks on, Knoxville police say

Knoxville Police Department officers were on routine patrol when they spotted the three boys going into the Weigel’s on Chapman Highway with masks on.
Knoxville Police Department officers were on routine patrol when they saw three boys enter a...
Knoxville Police Department officers were on routine patrol when they saw three boys enter a Weigel's on Chapman Highway wearing ski masks and carrying guns.(Knoxville Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Knoxville Police Department officers arrested three juveniles after they entered the Weigel’s on Chapman Highway with ski masks on.

Officers were on routine patrol when they spotted three males wearing ski masks walk into the Weigel’s. All three were identified as juveniles and were ultimately detained.

Two guns, one of which KPD officials said was stolen, were recovered. The Property Crimes Unit also connected the boys to at least one other vehicle burglary nearby.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Blake Middleton said the note stated the person had taken the Jeep and said they were on drugs...
Tazewell man says someone stole his Jeep and left a note apologizing for it
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Knoxville police respond to fatal Alcoa Highway crash
Knoxville police respond to deadly Alcoa Highway crash
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the...
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says

Latest News

Kyler Hicks is wanted for aggravated assault, domestic assault, reckless endangerment with a...
Man wanted after leading police on 100 mph high-speed chase
Deadly crash shuts down I-75 South in Loudon County
Deadly crash shuts down I-75 South in Loudon County
Storms stay spotty for now, more at times Saturday
Storms stay spotty for now, more at times Saturday
University of Tennessee fined $8 million for NCAA violations