Tracking storms for Saturday and temperatures in the low 90s next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some rain and storms for your Saturday, then quickly drying out and turning up the heat as we go into next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, will feature a cloudy night. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 70s, most areas will be dry, although I cannot rule out a shower or two.

Your forecast for Saturday looks a little on the wet side of things. Multiple rounds of rain for Saturday, coverage around 60-percent chance of rain and storms. A few storms could be on the stronger side, but no widespread severe weather is anticipated. Highs in the mid 80s, with heat index values nearing the 100-degree mark.

LOOKING AHEAD

As we go into the 8-day forecast, the rain chances decrease as the temperatures increase. There will be a mix of sun and clouds every day, with rain chances anywhere from 10 to 20 percent at best. Highs cranking up in the low 90s, with heat index values in the upper 90s, nearing that 100-degree mark. Make sure you take plenty of breaks and drink lots of water.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Thursday, and the 90s sticking around!

Scattered showers and storms before more heat and humidity (WVLT)

