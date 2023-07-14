University of Tennessee learns NCAA punishment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee learned what punishments the university will see from the NCAA’s investigation into the Jeremy Pruitt administration’s recruiting violations, according to NCAA officials.

Tennessee was accused of 18 recruitment violations during Pruitt’s time on campus. Most of those violations centered on cash and gifts Pruitt and his team gave to potential players; gifts that totaled to about $60,000.

The NCAA ordered that UT will face five years of probation and a reduction in football scholarships by a total of 28, including at least two scholarships each year.

Representatives did not decide to ban the Vols from postseason games. Instead, the school will pay $8 million in fines “to redress the severe and sustained misconduct.”

During the 2023-24 academic year, Tennessee shall forgo the purchase of advertising with all postseason broadcasts in which it is a participant.

Tennessee is expected to respond shortly after. While UT could be found at fault for the infractions, Tennessee officials did self-report most of the issues and cooperated during the investigation, according to the NCAA.

NCAA officials have said that the problems did not stem from the program itself, which could spare Tennessee from most of the more severe repercussions.

According to the NCAA’s outline of the infractions, Pruitt, his wife Casey, assistant coaches Derrick Ansley, Shelton Felton and Brian Niedermeyer and recruiting staff members Drew Hughes, Bethany Gunn and Chantryce Boone were at fault. None of those people are at UT anymore, and Pruitt was fired for cause, earning the university praise from the NCAA.

Previous Coverage: NCAA releases allegations in Tennessee Football Jeremy Pruitt investigation

“The actions taken by the institution during the investigation should be the standard for any institutional inquiries into potential violations,” NCAA officials said last year when they announced the violations.

Volquest reports that Chancellor Donde Plowman is looking forward to hearing the punishments and moving forward.

“We are really appreciative to the infractions committee panel for their time and attention,” Plowman said following a Cincinnati hearing in front of the infractions committee. “This was a lot of work. They are going to have to make a decision. We can’t wait to get the decision and move forward with our football program and athletics.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.