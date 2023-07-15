‘Armed and dangerous’ man at center of THP hunt found dead

Jacob Kennamer was found dead along I-75 in Campbell County.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for suspect Jacob Kennamer they say is armed and...
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for suspect Jacob Kennamer they say is armed and dangerous, the agency announced Tuesday.(Tennessee Highway Patrol)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said that the “armed and dangerous” man they were searching for has been found dead.

Previous Coverage: Tennessee Highway Patrol looking for armed and dangerous suspect, THP says

Jacob Kennamer was found dead along I-75 in Campbell County.

“After an extensive collaborative search effort to locate Jacob Kennamer we regretfully report the results are not what we had hoped for,” THP officials said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyler Hicks is wanted for aggravated assault, domestic assault, reckless endangerment with a...
Man wanted after leading police on 100 mph high-speed chase
Man found dead inside Powell Community Splash Pad bathroom, Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office says
Man found dead inside Powell Community Splash Pad bathroom, Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office says
Deadly crash shuts down I-75 South in Loudon County
Deadly crash shuts down I-75 South in Loudon County
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The body of a missing man was found on Cherokee Lake Friday morning, according to officials...
Body of missing man found on Cherokee Lake

Latest News

Jeep falls 40 feet over a cliff, rescue underway in Campbell County
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
Larry Pickens (L) and Dr. Benjamin Mauck (R)
$1.2M bail set for man charged with killing Tennessee surgeon remembered as skilled, beloved doctor
FILE - Protesters of Kentucky Senate Bill SB150, known as the Transgender Health Bill, cheer on...
Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care takes effect as federal judge lifts injunction