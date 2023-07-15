Birthday surprise turns sour for Sevierville teen looking for stolen gift

By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Sevierville Police report was filed after a car was reported stolen from the Great Smokies Flea Market on July 9 near Exit 407.

Terry Mowls Jr. told WVLT News he bought a gold 2000 4-door manual Honda Civic for his son, Chris Mowls, for his 14th birthday.

“I wanted him to have what I didn’t have growing up, because my parents didn’t have to do for me so I wanted to make sure he had all the things that I didn’t have,” Mowls Jr. said.

The father-son duo took the car to work at the flea market last week. It was their first day on the job, but when they walked out, it was gone.

Chris was ready to introduce his new ride to his life-long love for drag racing.

“I was hoping it was going to be the first car of mine that I took on the track,” Chris said.

The car has Tennessee tags with BNW 6792 on the license plate. The family is offering a $1,000 reward in exchange for the vehicle.

