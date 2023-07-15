‘Cases like this are sickening’: Tipton Co. couple charged with abusing 6-year-old daughter, 3-week-old puppies

Samuel Roy Jr. and Tiffany Roy
Samuel Roy Jr. and Tiffany Roy(Tipton County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BRIGHTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A married Tipton County couple has been arrested and charged after their six-year-old daughter’s arm was intentionally broken and three neglected puppies were found outside their home in a cage, according to Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley.

“Cases like these are sickening,” said Sheriff Beasley. “Our hearts break for this six-year-old child, as well as the other children, in what appears to be unfit living conditions within the home. I am very thankful for the medical staff that noticed this child’s injury and took appropriate action to notify law enforcement. I am also grateful for the persistent work done by the detectives on this case to bring these two to justice”.

On June 30, deputies were dispatched to a local clinic in regard to a child abuse allegation from staff.

There, deputies spoke with a nurse practitioner who said she was seeing a six-year-old patient for a broken arm when she received conflicting explanations for the injury and became suspicious of child abuse.

The nurse immediately referred the little girl to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Sheriff Beasley said.

After the child was transported, a detective spoke with hospital staff and later questioned the girl’s parents, 39-year-old Tiffany Roy and 39-year-old Samuel Roy Jr., at their home in Brighton, Tennessee.

After further investigation, it was determined that the child’s broken arm was caused by the torque of a twisting motion.

Samuel confessed to investigators that he broke his daughter’s arm out of anger, and Tiffany confessed that she knew her husband broke her daughter’s arm but lied to law enforcement, medical staff, and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) to protect him.

At the family’s home, deputies also found three three-week-old puppies outside in a small cage during extremely hot weather, covered in feces, with no food or sanitary water.

The puppies were seized by animal control.

Both Samuel and Tiffany were arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and animal cruelty.

Samuel is being held on a $20,000 bond and Tiffany is being held on a $10,000 bond. Both are set to appear in court on Aug. 8.

The couple’s children were placed into relatives’ custody by DCS.

Those with additional information on this case are asked to contact the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (901) 475-3307 or Central Dispatch at (901) 475-4300.

