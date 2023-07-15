Drying out for Sunday, plenty of heat and humidity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drier weather settles in for the overnight with areas of patchy fog developing by sunrise. Temperatures are warming up as we head into next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, will feature a cloudy night with rain and storms around. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s, rain chances are around 40-percent in coverage.

Your forecast for Sunday is shaping up to be a dry one indeed! Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s to nearing that 90-degree mark. The good news is that the humidity values will be lower, but it will still feel sticky out there. Most areas will be dry, coverage of rain only at a 10-percent.

LOOKING AHEAD

As we go into the 8-day forecast, the rain chances decrease as the temperatures increase. There will be a mix of sun and clouds every day, with rain chances anywhere from 10 to 20 percent at best. Thursday is the only day with slightly higher chances of rain. Highs cranking up in the low 90s, with heat index values in the upper 90s, nearing that 100-degree mark. Make sure you take plenty of breaks and drink lots of water.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking rain and storms moving into the area and a week of dry weather in store.

Rain chances remain low with plenty of heat and humidity (WVLT)

