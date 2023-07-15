Gazillion Bubbles flying at Dollywood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Making bubbles out of bubbles, and bubbles inside of bubbles, anyway you can imagine a bubble, you can see it in The Gazillion Bubbles show at Dollywood.

Deni Yang has been performing with bubbles for 24 years and said it’s an ever-evolving show.

“Never really expected where things take you and then when things work out better than others, you just follow the correct path. Sometimes you make a mistake, you add a little bit more salt, a little bit more water here and there so everything just gets better over time,” said Yang. “My parents were mixed martial arts and juggling performers and when I started really young, they needed me to do something at 4 years old so they gave me bubbles so that’s what evolved. Now they’re here doing bubbles.”

Yang will go through hundreds of gallons of bubble juice to make millions of bubbles, enough bubbles to fill the 1,700 seat DP’s Celebrity Theater.

Yang said sometimes people question what they’re going to see.

“No one has really understood right away. They put me in a bubble and I’m gonna float away type of thing. But you know, there’s different dynamics to it like I make square bubbles, do planetary bubbles. How do you explain that? I do volcano bubbles no one really understands to put that in their mind or imagination so that the how long do they use?” said Yang.

From flying bubbles to putting people in bubbles, he said interacting with the kids is his favorite part.

“The bubble interaction is the most fun part for me, just because even though I know the whole for the show, the interactive parts with the kids is the most genuine part because that’s all raw. It’s all genuine. The kids did not script it. They’re on their own, and I’ve kind of just having fun with them,” said Yang.

Back on stage at Dollywood for the first time since 2017, It will run through the end of the Summer Celebration festival.

