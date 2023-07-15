Middle school girls learn how to be business leaders at Knoxville summer camp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of promising middle schoolers participated in a camp aimed at teaching young girls to the next generation’s chief executive officers (CEO).

Webb School of Knoxville hosted “CEO Camp for Young Women” this week. The week-long program taught girls about entrepreneurship and taking initiative on business ideas.

“Life goes on and I know there’s gonna be bumps in the road, but I am willing to keep pushing for it to get my success,” said 14-year-old Ariana Thomas.

The girls learned all the pieces of starting a viable business – ideation, planning, budgeting, creating and selling. With the lessons they learned, they each created and pitched their own business idea at the end of the week.

The camp was created and led by 17-year-old Ann Baker Tolsma, rising senior and student body president at Webb. She said she was inspired after taking an entrepreneurship class at Webb and wanted to spread the confidence and lessons she had learned.

“I wanted to also inspire and just try to give these girls some leadership and confidence,” she said. “If you are committed to an idea, it’s easier than you think to really make an idea happen and come to life.”

The girls worked closely with local female business leaders. Many of the girls said they felt empowered by the advice the women shared.

“You don’t really see a lot of women doing the things that we’re learning about so it really makes me happy,” Thomas said.

This was the last camp this summer, but Tolsma said she hoped to come back and continuing hosting them for years to come.

