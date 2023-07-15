One person ejected in off-road crash in Campbell County
The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency responded to an off-highway vehicle (OHV) crash in Campbell County, according to officials with the agency.
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to an accident along Trail 19 along Elk Tower Road Friday night, according to officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Management Agency.
A Jeep flipped over the embankment. At least one person was ejected, according to officials.
The trail is on the Wildlife Management Area property meaning the TWRA would lead the investigation.
A rescue squad was on the way as of 11 p.m. Friday, according to officials.
This is a developing story.
