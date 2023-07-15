One person ejected in off-road crash in Campbell County

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency responded to an off-highway vehicle (OHV) crash in Campbell County, according to officials with the agency.
WVLT
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to an accident along Trail 19 along Elk Tower Road Friday night, according to officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Management Agency.

A Jeep flipped over the embankment. At least one person was ejected, according to officials.

The trail is on the Wildlife Management Area property meaning the TWRA would lead the investigation.

A rescue squad was on the way as of 11 p.m. Friday, according to officials.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Blake Middleton said the note stated the person had taken the Jeep and said they were on drugs...
Tazewell man says someone stole his Jeep and left a note apologizing for it
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the...
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says
Knoxville police respond to fatal Alcoa Highway crash
Knoxville police respond to deadly Alcoa Highway crash

Latest News

The body of a missing man was found on Cherokee Lake Friday morning, according to officials...
Body of missing man found on Cherokee Lake
Gazillion Bubbles Show is back at Dollywood for Summer Celebration.
Gazillion Bubbles flying at Dollywood
Webb School of Knoxville hosted a ‘CEO Camp’ for middle school girls this week.
Middle school girls learn how to be business leaders at Knoxville summer camp
Amanda Perry and her six newly-adopted children
‘By any means necessary,’ Mississippi mom determined to adopt 6 siblings