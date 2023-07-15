One person ejected in off-road crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to an accident along Trail 19 along Elk Tower Road Friday night, according to officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Management Agency.

A Jeep flipped over the embankment. At least one person was ejected, according to officials.

The trail is on the Wildlife Management Area property meaning the TWRA would lead the investigation.

A rescue squad was on the way as of 11 p.m. Friday, according to officials.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.