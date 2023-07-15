Scattered batches of rain today

We’re waking up sticky with temperatures close to 70 in many locations, but feeling closer to 80.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
By Kyle Grainger
Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered batches of rain and storms will move through as we go through the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Your forecast for Saturday looks a little on the wet side of things. Multiple rounds of rain for Saturday, coverage around 60-percent chance of rain and storms. A few storms could be on the stronger side, but no widespread severe weather is anticipated. Highs in the mid 80s, with heat index values nearing the 100-degree mark.

LOOKING AHEAD

As we go into the 8-day forecast, the rain chances decrease as the temperatures increase. There will be a mix of sun and clouds every day, with rain chances anywhere from 10 to 20 percent at best. Highs cranking up in the low 90s, with heat index values in the upper 90s, nearing that 100-degree mark. Make sure you take plenty of breaks and drink lots of water.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Thursday, and the 90s sticking around!

