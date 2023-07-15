Stolen birthday gift returned to Sevierville teen

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville Police report was filed after a car was reported stolen from the Great Smokies Flea Market on July 9 near Exit 407.

Terry Mowls Jr. told WVLT News he bought a gold 2000 4-door manual Honda Civic for his son, Chris Mowls, for his 14th birthday.

“I wanted him to have what I didn’t have growing up because my parents didn’t have to do for me so I wanted to make sure he had all the things that I didn’t have,” Mowls Jr. said.

The father-son duo took the car to work at the flea market last week. It was their first day on the job, but when they walked out, it was gone.

Chris Mowls was ready to introduce his new ride to his life-long love for drag racing.

“I was hoping it was going to be the first car of mine that I took on the track,” Chris Mowls said.

The car was found within a few weeks.

Despite the car’s current condition, Chris Mowls said he is very happy to have the car back.

WVLT News has reached out to SPD officials to see if they have made an arrest but did not immediately hear back.

