Stolen birthday gift returned to Sevierville teen

The family offered a $1,000 reward in exchange for the vehicle.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:40 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville Police report was filed after a car was reported stolen from the Great Smokies Flea Market on July 9 near Exit 407.

Terry Mowls Jr. told WVLT News he bought a gold 2000 4-door manual Honda Civic for his son, Chris Mowls, for his 14th birthday.

“I wanted him to have what I didn’t have growing up because my parents didn’t have to do for me so I wanted to make sure he had all the things that I didn’t have,” Mowls Jr. said.

The father-son duo took the car to work at the flea market last week. It was their first day on the job, but when they walked out, it was gone.

Chris Mowls was ready to introduce his new ride to his life-long love for drag racing.

“I was hoping it was going to be the first car of mine that I took on the track,” Chris Mowls said.

The car was found within a few weeks.

A Sevierville teen received a car for his 14th birthday, but it was stolen soon after. Now, the...
A Sevierville teen received a car for his 14th birthday, but it was stolen soon after. Now, the car has been returned.(Terry Mowls Jr.)

Despite the car’s current condition, Chris Mowls said he is very happy to have the car back.

WVLT News has reached out to SPD officials to see if they have made an arrest but did not immediately hear back.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for suspect Jacob Kennamer they say is armed and...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man at center of THP hunt found dead
Kyler Hicks is wanted for aggravated assault, domestic assault, reckless endangerment with a...
Man wanted after leading police on 100 mph high-speed chase
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for suspect Jacob Kennamer they say is armed and...
Tennessee Highway Patrol looking for armed and dangerous suspect, THP says
Knoxville Police Department officers were on routine patrol when they saw three boys enter a...
Three juveniles arrested after entering Weigel’s with ski masks on, Knoxville police say
The body of a missing man was found on Cherokee Lake Friday morning, according to officials...
Body of missing man found on Cherokee Lake

Latest News

A man and woman were found dead inside a building on the Knoxville College campus Sunday.
Two bodies found inside Knoxville College building
Lower humidity, sunshine, and limited rain chances in store for a few days
Lower humidity, sunshine, and limited rain chances in store for a few days
Carlee Russell
Carlee Russell found alive, taken to UAB Hospital
Tennessee's Nikki McCray races down the court after stealing the ball from Connecticut's...
‘She was a bright light’ | Community honors the life of former Lady Vol basketball player
A body was discovered in a river Saturday night, according to officials with the Knoxville...
Investigation underway after body found in waterway