Teen severely injured in ATV accident

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A junior member of the Racine Volunteer Fire Department was badly injured after an ATV crash in the Joe’s Creek area of Boone County Wednesday night.

The friends of 16-year-old Sonny Lycans wanted to find a way to help, so they started raising money for both him and his family.

“I’ve known him since sixth grade,” Matt Baisden said. He’s always been a character. He’s always been a funny guy and always make you laugh.”

“He’s just a good guy, and we need to raise awareness,” John Bell said. After collecting donations Friday, they estimate they’ve already raised $1,500.

“It kind of warms the heart that so many people care about a good friend,” Baisden said.

Racine Fire Chief Nick Bratcher said after Sonny spent the last few weeks with their fire department, all their firefighters are keeping him in their prayers.

“If it was one of those guys that got hurt, Sonny would be right there collecting money for them,” he said.

Baisden and Bell said they’re planning to head back out Saturday to raise additional money.

A GoFundMe has also been started to support Sonny and his family.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.