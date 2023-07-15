Undefeated Greenback youth baseball team represents Tenn. in national tournament

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are less than 2,000 people that call Greenback home, but a group of 12 youth baseball players earned their spot to represent Tennessee in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.

Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is where the 8-and-under Greenback Youth Baseball Team will compete for a championship after going 12-0 this season and winning a state title.

“That was really cool that was my first time ever doing that,” said third baseman Carter Thompson.

For the next two weeks, the team will be practicing diligently as the competition only gets harder.

“Fundamental baseball. You’ve got to catch it before you can throw it, you’ve got to see it before you can hit it,” said coach Neil Loy as to how the team approaches every practice and game.

Among this team of 12 is McKenzie Schoupe, who’s the only girl on the diamond but can hold her own.

“I’m just good like the boys,” said Schoupe.

As the excitement of competing against some of the best in the country builds, these players feel confident that a team from East Tennessee can get the job done.

“It’s going to be good because I have the feeling we are going to win,” said catcher Mattox Long.

Loy said there’s an estimated cost of nearly $15,000 to transport and find hotels for the team and their families. Right now they’re raising money, and if you’re interested you can donate on their Facebook page.

