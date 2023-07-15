Wildlife refuge named after fallen Tennessee Highway Patrol sergeant

CARROLL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency dedicated their new wildlife refuge to Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant Lee Russell.

Located in Carroll County, the Sergeant Lee Russell Refuge was dedicated on Friday.

Previous Coverage: Cause of helicopter crash that killed two Tenn. responders still under investigation, new details released

Russell was killed in Aug. 2022 in a helicopter crash, along with Matt Blansett with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

