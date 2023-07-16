Fire breaks out at Knoxville College

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a fire that broke out at Knoxville College.

At around 9:30 a.m., a person called dispatch to report that one of the dormitories had heavy smoke.

KFD crews found a small fire on the first floor and extinguished the flames within 15 minutes.

“This building was already in poor condition due to multiple previous fires, and the extent of this fire was minimal, but the structure had moderate fire damage,” KFD Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said.

KFD investigators were on the scene looking to identify causes.

KFD is on scene of a small fire at Knoxville College. The fire is out at this time. pic.twitter.com/SS4ApDm2fS — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) July 16, 2023

